Mega Millions winning numbers drawn for $372M jackpot

There are only three Mega Millions winning numbers drawings before Christmas, so there are a few more chances for a merry Christmas for one or more lucky ticket holders as the jackpot keeps rolling.An estimated jackpot of $372 million is up for grabs in the Tuesday drawing after no tickets matched all six numbers drawn Friday night.Tuesday's winning numbers are:According to Mega Millions, Tuesday's estimated jackpot is the 14th largest prize in the history of the game.- Current jackpot is $372 million; cash option of $251.6 million- Jackpots start at $40 million- Overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1:302,575,350- Drawings are at 10 p.m. (CT) every Tuesday and Friday