Mega Millions winning numbers drawn for $515M jackpot

A look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:

The Mega Millions jackpot is up to $515 million for the winning numbers drawing Friday night.The grand prize comes with a cash option of $346.3 million. In the game's 19-year history, there have only been eight larger jackpots.The jackpot has been growing since a $96 million jackpot was on February 16, 2021.The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega Ball are 1 in 302,575,350. Tickets are sold in 45 states and the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.Drawings are at 11 p.m. (ET) every Tuesday and Friday1. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)2. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, South Carolina)3. $1.050 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, Michigan)4. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, Wisconsin)5. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)6. 731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)7. $687.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 27, 2018 (two tickets, from Iowa and New York)8. $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets, from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland)9. $648 million, Mega Millions, Dec. 17, 2013 (two tickets, from California and Georgia)10. $590.5 million, Powerball, May 18, 2013 (one ticket, from Florida)