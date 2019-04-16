Personal Finance

SoCal gas prices continue steady increase, topping $4

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Gas prices continue to rise in Southern California, passing $4 a gallon and hitting their highest level since 2015.

The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded is at $4.06 in Los Angeles County, according to the Auto Club. That's the highest amount since July 31, 2015.

In Orange County, it's $4.03 and in Riverside, it's just under $4.

Some stations are displaying much higher prices. In Pasadena, Eyewitness News spotted a station offering regular for $4.89 with premium blends topping $5.

The price has steadily increased for at least 35 consecutive days, reaching 69 cents more than it was just a month ago.

The Auto Club says recent surges in gas pricing are due to a series of refinery issues that have reduced supply.

"Out of the 10 major refineries in California, six are dealing with planned maintenance, unplanned breakdowns or both, and four of those refineries are in Southern California,'' said Jeffrey Spring, spokesman for the Auto Club of Southern California.

Gasoline inventories in the Los Angeles area dropped by about two million barrels recently and the region received no imported gas in the last week. At the same time, demand typically begins to surge this time of year.
