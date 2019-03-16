Fire burns out of control at Phillips 66 oil refinery in Carson

Los Angeles County firefighters responded to the massive fire at about 7:20 p.m. at the Phillips 66 oil refinery in the 1500 block of E. Sepulveda Boulevard.
Refinery officials told firefighters the blaze is a reported seal fire in a crude oil pump.
L.A. County fire officials said the fire involves three of four crude oil pumps with flames in the seals. The pumps have been shut down.
REFINERY FIRE | FS127 #Carson | 1520 E Sepulveda Blvd | UPDATE: BC7 is now in command. Fire involving 3 of 4 crude oil pumps with fire in the seals on the pumps. All units in offensive mode. Pumps have been shut down. No exposures to adjacent crude oil tanks. #PhillipsIC #LACoFD— LACoFD Incident Alerts (@lacfd) March 16, 2019
As the firefight continues, the blaze appears to be contained to the origin of the fire.
No injuries have been reported, and no evacuations are in place.
A hazmat team with the L.A. County Fire Department is on the way to determine the air quality in the area.
No alerts were immediately sent from the city of Carson.