2-alarm pallet fire erupts at commercial building in Monrovia, prompting response from firefighters

A dramatic fire erupted at a commercial building in Monrovia, prompting a quick response from at least two local fire departments.

MONROVIA, Calif. (KABC) -- A dramatic two-alarm fire erupted Monday afternoon at a commercial building in Monrovia, prompting a quick response from at least two local fire departments.

The blaze, fueled by stacks of pallets, was reported about 5 p.m. at a structure in the 800 block of East Huntington Drive.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to find flames shooting through the roof.

No injuries were immediately reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.