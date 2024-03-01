Fire erupts at Natural History Museum in Exposition Park, quickly extinguished by firefighters

EXPOSITION PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A fire erupted Friday morning at Exposition Park's Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, prompting a response from firefighters who quickly extinguished the blaze.

The fire began shortly before noon at the museum in the 900 block of Exposition Park Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

About 40 firefighters arrived at the scene and knocked down the flames, with moderate interior smoke, in less than 30 minutes, the LAFD said in a statement.

The fire was "associated with an active roofing operation" at the museum, the news release said, adding that all occupants of the building were safely evacuated.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.