Fire fighters add nurse team in Beverly Hills

The Beverly Hills Fire Department has added a mobile urgent care unit called the Nurse Practitioner 1 unit (NP1). This unit on wheels will be staffed with a nurse practitioner while joining forces with fire fighter paramedics."She has the ability to treat those patients that we can't do as paramedics," says fire fighter paramedic Scott Marquez.After responding to a 911 call, once paramedics access a patient at the scene and determine that the patient does not necessarily need to go to the emergency room they will then call in the nurse practitioner. The NP1 unit has a lot of the medical necessities that you would find at an urgent care so they can treat the patient right there on the scene.Marquez says that the point of the program is to keep patients out of the emergency rooms, since the aim of the one-year program would be to cut down on overcrowding.The City of Beverly Hills is footing the bill for the program and is hoping to see big results."If you take a look at any of the local hospitals you'll know their emergency rooms are filled with truly non critical patients," says Beverly Hills mayor, Julian Gold, "but nonetheless people who need care."Nurse Practitioner Teri Simmons says she's seen first hand overcrowded emergency rooms and she adds, "With flu season which means there's going to be a lot of patients waiting for hours in the emergency room to get care. This way when we are called out to the home we'll be able to do a lot of the similar testing and assessments they would receive there."Beverly Hills officials say while other cities have similar programs, their city is going a step further providing noncritical patients with follow-up visits by the nurse practitioner in hopes of cutting down on 911 repeat calls.