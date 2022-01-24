Fire breaks out at Chipotle restaurant under renovation in downtown LA high-rise building

EMBED <>More Videos

Fire tears through restaurant in downtown LA high-rise building

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A fire broke out at what appears to be a Chipotle restaurant under renovation inside a high-rise building in downtown Los Angeles Monday morning.

Los Angeles City firefighters were able to put out the flames and contain the blaze to the restaurant located on the ground floor of the building in the 200 block of S. Grand Avenue. One person was taken to the hospital with burn injuries, according to LAFD.

The fire broke out shortly before 8:30 a.m. The smoke from the blaze traveled through different parts of the 27-floor building, LAFD said.

The fire department says that the building engineer and LAFD Fire Prevention Bureau inspector are on scene to operate the building's smoke removal system to clear the remaining smoke out of the building.

Firefighters were able to recall, and clear out all elevators, but it was not immediately known how many people were in those elevators.

Crews also located people on the 16th and 19th floors but they did not need medical aid, officials said. Firefighters are looking into additional calls that are coming from people in different parts of the building, and provide assistance, according to the fire department.

Building occupants remain sheltered-in-place.

LAFD says they are looking into unconfirmed reports that a possible explosion may have occurred in the kitchen of the restaurant.

It's still an active scene in the busy downtown area, and traffic will be impacted as fire crews and LAFD arson investigators work to determine the cause of the fire.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
downtown lalos angeleslos angeles countydowntown lafirelos angeles city fire departmentfirefighters
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
LA Rams ban ticket sales to 49ers fans in Bay Area
Woman killed in 'targeted ambush' at her birthday party in Inglewood
5 tax changes that can boost your refund this year
Huntington Park standoff ends with man on roof in custody
Murdered mother's family demands justice for 2020 Venice Beach killing
French fashion icon Manfred Thierry Mugler dies at 73
VIDEO: Amazon driver comes face to face with bear during delivery
Show More
LAUSD to require students to wear non-cloth face masks starting Monday
Millions of at-home COVID tests at Monterey Park warehouse backlogged
Woman finds $3M lottery prize in her spam folder
Justices to hear challenge to race in college admissions
Rams advance to NFC Championship with win over Bucs
More TOP STORIES News