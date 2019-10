EMBED >More News Videos Learn more about some of the airplanes and helicopters used in the battle against California wildfires.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- See fire maps related to the Saddleridge Fire burning in the Sylmar, Granada Hills and Porter Ranch area.CAL FIREGeoMAC/MODISThe brush fire erupted in Sylmar late Thursday night, prompting mandatory evacuation orders for thousands of homes as flames ripped through residential areas. Dozens of homes were destroyed by flames, with the greatest area of impact on homes lost in Porter Ranch, Los Angeles fire officials said. Latest details: https://abc7.la/328uZii