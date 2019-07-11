Fire rips through downtown L.A. strip mall

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Firefighters were battling a massive fire at a strip mall in the Fashion District of downtown Los Angeles on Thursday morning.The fire was reported at 1220 S. Wall Street around 4:19 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.AIR7 HD was over the scene around 5 a.m. as fire crews worked to extinguish flames shooting out of the back of the one-story building. Plumes of heavy, black smoke were also seen high above the strip mall.Firefighters were able to get the fire under control around 6 a.m.The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.