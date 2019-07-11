Fire rips through downtown L.A. strip mall

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Firefighters were battling a massive fire at a strip mall in the Fashion District of downtown Los Angeles on Thursday morning.

The fire was reported at 1220 S. Wall Street around 4:19 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

AIR7 HD was over the scene around 5 a.m. as fire crews worked to extinguish flames shooting out of the back of the one-story building. Plumes of heavy, black smoke were also seen high above the strip mall.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control around 6 a.m.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
downtown lalos angeles countylos angelesbuilding firefirelos angeles fire department
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Two 12-year-olds, teen injured by gunfire in South L.A.
Magnitude 3.7 earthquake hits near Barstow
Palmdale boy entered foster care 'malnourished,' official says
3 wounded in South L.A. drive-by shooting
ICE raids in 10 cities including SF to begin Sunday, report says
Glendale couple says embryo was mistakenly implanted in another woman
L.A. task force focuses on encampments near fire, flooding zones
Show More
Nintendo releasing Lite version of Switch
Police present case to D.A. after brawl at Disneyland caught on video
Migrant mom testifies after daughter dies in ICE custody
2019 ESPYS: List of winners
San Bernardino County deals with rising homeless population
More TOP STORIES News