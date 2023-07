A brush fire has erupted along Topanga Canyon Road and Santa Maria Road in Malibu, burning about 10 acres.

Brush fire erupts in Topanga Canyon in Malibu area

A brush fire has erupted along Topanga Canyon Road and Santa Maria Road in Malibu, burning about 10 acres.

Topanga Canyon Road is shut down between Pacific Coast Highway and Mulholland Drive.

