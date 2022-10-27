Check out LA's only electric fire truck, and the first one in North America

The electric fire truck only takes 30 to 45 minutes to charge.

The electric fire truck only takes 30 to 45 minutes to charge.

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- The first electric fire truck in North America operates out of Los Angeles Fire Station 82 in Hollywood.

The fire truck was manufactured by the company Rosenbauer.

"The truck has been in service since early September and it's responded to nearly 500 calls for service to date," said Todd McBride, RTX Sales and Marketing Manager at Rosenbauer.

Why switch over to electric? LAFD Deputy Chief Richard Fields believes electric is the obvious future of the automotive industry.

"I see us exploring this type of technology in other avenues, other vehicles that we use in public safety. And so, it's an exciting future to be part of," Fields said.

The truck has been in the making for almost a decade. It only takes about 30 to 45 minutes to charge. And it's got plenty of bells and whistles like touch screens and cameras, and firefighters say it's easy to steer. Plus, it's quiet.

"The plan right now was for L.A. to take the next six months to get a lot of feedback from the firefighters. And we'll use that feedback to develop the further generations of this vehicle," said McBride.

Watch the video for the full story.

Follow Sophie on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram