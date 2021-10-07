Community & Events

Here's how you can prepare for a wildfire

Use this list from the American Red Cross to prepare for a wildfire.
By
DOWNTOWN LA (KABC) -- According to CalFire data, there have been more than 7,700 wildfires so far in 2021, burning over 2.4 million acres. That's more fires and more acreage than the averages over the last five years.

And while there used to be a wildfire season, Barbara Mariscal at the American Red Cross said it's best to prepare for a wildfire year-round.

"We try to promote the three steps: build a kit, make a plan, be informed," said Mariscal.

The Red Cross offers free wildfire training sessions. But they say, start with building a kit.

Their list has more than 20 items, it's accessible on the Red Cross website or app. Most of which are items you probably already have in your home.

"You want to make sure you have a copy of your emergency contact card," Mariscal said.

Plus, copies of important documents like your home or renter's insurance and medical documents. Keep a list of all the prescription drugs you use.

Other items include a first aid kit, a flashlight, a radio plus food and water for three days.
