Marijuana grow facility erupts in flames inside commercial building in Willowbrook

WILLOWBROOK (KABC) -- A commercial building that housed a legal marijuana grow operation erupted in flames Wednesday morning in Willowbrook, prompting a response from firefighters who struggled to extinguish the stubborn flames.

The two-alarm fire was reported shortly before 8 a.m. in the 12000 block of South Broadway, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. There were no immediately known injuries.

Video from AIR7 HD showed firefighters ventilating the roof of the single-story structure as massive flames roared from inside.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

