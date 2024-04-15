Firefighter killed on 101 Freeway in Studio City while trying to help at crash scene

STUDIO CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A firefighter was killed in an accident on the 101 Freeway in Studio City Monday morning.

The crash was reported at 5:11 a.m. on the northbound lanes at Campo de Cahuenga, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victim, identified only as a recruit firefighter, was "rendering aid at a traffic collision" when he was killed, according to the Los Angeles City Fire Department.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said. His name was not released pending notification of relatives.

City News Service contributed to this report.