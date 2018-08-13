Firefighter killed while battling Mendocino Complex Fires

SAN FRANCISCO --Cal Fire says a firefighter died while battling the Mendocino Complex Fires in Northern California.
This was the first confirmed death in the fire.
Cal Fire announced earlier Monday that the massive wildfires have grown to 344, 890 acres.
The Mendocino Complex Fires include the River Fire, which has remained at 48,920 acres for a few days, and the Ranch Fire, which has grown to 295, 970 acres. The River Fire is 93 percent contained, while the Ranch Fire is 59 percent contained.
The Mendocino Complex Fires is now the largest fire in state history, and bigger than the city of Los Angeles. If it were a city, the fire would be the 14th largest by area in the entire country, and bigger than New York City, Philadelphia, Chicago and Houston.
Fire crews are not expected to contain the Mendocino Complex Fires until September.
Officials said the Mendocino Complex Fires have destroyed 146 homes, so far.