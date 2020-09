EMBED >More News Videos LAFD firefighter Frank Aguilar vanished after a recent trip to Rosarito, Mexico. His family fear the worst and are calling for his safe return.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Officials announced on Wednesday that Los Angeles City firefighter Frank Aguilar may be the likely victim of a violent kidnapping in Mexico.Just after 5 p.m., Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said the city is working tirelessly to make sure the 48-year old is safely returned to Southern California.Garcetti says the city is working with the Mexican government and the U.S. State Department to assist in his return.Aguilar was last heard from six days ago at his condo near Rosarito in Baja California.