Inglewood chimney rescue: Firefighters break apart bricks on roof, hoist girl to safety

By ABC7.com staff
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters rescued a teen girl who was stuck in the chimney of an Inglewood home Wednesday afternoon.

A rescue crew was called to the 11000 block of South Crenshaw Boulevard around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

About 10 firefighters climbed up to the two-story building's roof to perform a rescue operation.

AIR7 was overhead as firefighters began knocking bricks off the chimney. They dropped a rope down attached to a fire truck ladder and were able to carefully hoist her up and out of the chimney.

When she emerged, she was sooty but otherwise appeared to be unharmed. Firefighters gave her medical attention at the scene and were expected to transport her to a local hospital to get checked out.

A neighbor told Eyewitness News that the girl had gotten locked out of her home and decided to climb onto the roof and try to get back inside through the chimney. Neighbors heard her calls for help from inside the chimney and called 911.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
inglewoodlos angeles countyrescuefirefighters
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts helping sister flee laundromat when SoCal earthquake hit
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News