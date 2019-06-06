Inglewood chimney rescue: Firefighters break apart bricks on roof, hoist girl to safety

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters rescued a teen girl who was stuck in the chimney of an Inglewood home Wednesday afternoon.A rescue crew was called to the 11000 block of South Crenshaw Boulevard around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.About 10 firefighters climbed up to the two-story building's roof to perform a rescue operation.AIR7 was overhead as firefighters began knocking bricks off the chimney. They dropped a rope down attached to a fire truck ladder and were able to carefully hoist her up and out of the chimney.When she emerged, she was sooty but otherwise appeared to be unharmed. Firefighters gave her medical attention at the scene and were expected to transport her to a local hospital to get checked out.A neighbor told Eyewitness News that the girl had gotten locked out of her home and decided to climb onto the roof and try to get back inside through the chimney. Neighbors heard her calls for help from inside the chimney and called 911.