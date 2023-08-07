3 killed after firefighting helicopters collide near Cabazon; procession held for victims

Investigators on Monday were looking into the cause of a midair collision involving two firefighting helicopters that killed three people in Riverside County.

CABAZON, Calif. (KABC) -- Investigators on Monday were looking into the cause of a midair collision involving two firefighting helicopters that killed three people in Riverside County.

The aircrafts collided around 6:30 p.m. Sunday as crews were battling a structure fire near the intersection of Broadway Street and South Ronda Avenue in Cabazon. That blaze started as a building fire that ignited nearby brush and spread to several acres before firefighters were able to get it under control.

During a news conference Monday morning, officials said a total of six aircraft were in the air responding to the fire. Two of those collided.

The first helicopter, which typically carries retardant or water, landed safety nearby after the collision. Nobody on board that aircraft was injured.

The other chopper, which was used for observation, crashed into a hillside after the impact. The three crew members killed were described as a contract pilot, a Cal Fire division chief and a Cal Fire captain. Their names have not been released.

The helicopter was operating on a contract basis for firefighting agencies.

The crash sparked another four-acre fire, which was eventually extinguished.

"I would like to express our deepest sympathies and sorrow to the family and coworkers of the personnel," said David Fulcher, southern region chief for Cal Fire. "This was a tragic loss for the fire service community and Cal Fire and Riverside County Fire Department."

A somber procession for the victims was held overnight. Their bodies were escorted from the crash scene to the coroner's officer in Perris.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash between the Bell 407 helicopter and the Sikorsky S-64E helicopter.