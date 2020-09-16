ABC7 Firefighting Heroes: Submit here

Hundreds of wildfires are burning across California, and thousands of firefighters continue working to gain containment on several major brush fires across the state.Every day of the year, our local firefighters respond to many different calls for service, including structural fires, technical rescues and medical emergencies across the Southland.We want to honor the firefighters who are serving residents and protecting the property and resources of our state.You may be one of these men and women, or want to thank someone you know. Please submit the form below to give recognition to those taking on the risks of firefighting every day.