4th of July fireworks in Southern California: Where to watch

Here are the places hosting a fireworks show around Southern California, organized by county.
Los Angeles County
Marina del Rey
Fireworks can be seen at Burton Chace Park or Fisherman's Village
Begins at 9 p.m., 10-minute show
https://www.visitmarinadelrey.com/events/july-4-fireworks-marina-del-rey
Long Beach
Fireworks over Queensway Bay
Begins at 9 p.m.
https://www.visitlongbeach.com/events/4th-of-july-fireworks/
Santa Clarita
Spirit of America Fireworks Spectacular at the corner of Magic Mountain Parkway and Citrus Street
Begins at 9:15 p.m.
https://www.santa-clarita.com/city-hall/departments/recreation-community-services-and-open-space/events
Pasadena
Rose Bowl Stadium
Festivities from 12 p.m. - 9 p.m., easily accessible along the Colorado Street Bridge and from garage rooftops in Old Pasadena
https://www.glendaleca.gov/home/showpublisheddocument/22930/635714528099370000
Glendale
La Crescenta
La Crescenta Elementary School, 2800 Prospect Ave., La Crescenta
Festivities from 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.
https://www.glendaleca.gov/home/showpublisheddocument/22930/635714528099370000
Burbank
Starlight Bowl. 1249 Lockheed View Drive, Burbank
Festivities from 5:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.
https://www.glendaleca.gov/home/showpublisheddocument/22930/635714528099370000
Hollywood Bowl
Celebrate good times and Independence Day with the ultimate hitmakers, Kool & the Gang. The disco-funk greats play the Bowl's annual Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular, while Thomas Wilkins and the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra perform patriotic favorites.
Gate opens at 6 p.m.
Show begins at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets available at https://www.hollywoodbowl.com/events/performances/1229/2021-07-04/july-4th-fireworks-spectacular-with-kool-the-gang
Calabasas
Fireworks show
Calabasas High School
22855 Mulholland Highway
Calabasas, CA 91302
Tickets available starting June 1 at Juan De Anza Park
Begins at 5:00 p.m.
https://local.aarp.org/event/4th-of-july-fireworks-spectacular-2021-07-04-calabasas-ca.html
Woodland Hills
Warner Park
5800 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Woodland Hills, CA 91367
Begins at 6:00 p.m.
https://valleycultural.org/concerts_events/july-4th-extravaganza-2021/
Riverside County
Santana Park
The City of Corona invites the community to the Main Street USA Independence Day Parade. Corona's Main Street USA Independence Day Parade is a non-competitive parade which provides entertainment, community spirit, and fun for all to enjoy. Drawing 4,000+ families, friends, and neighbors, the parade takes place on Main Street from Ontario Avenue to Olive Street.
Parade begins at 9:00 a.m.
https://www.coronaca.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/31601/18
Riverside
The City of Riverside Parks
The city's free event displays an array of fireworks at two separate locations which include La Sierra Park (5215 La Sierra Ave.) and Ryan Bonaminio Park (5000 Tequesquite Ave). Participants are encouraged to bring their own blankets and refreshments. Access will not be permitted in La Sierra and Carlson Dog Park all day on Sunday, July 4 after 7 a.m.
Show begins at 9 p.m.
https://riversideca.gov/calendar/event/4th-july-spectacular-arial-fireworks-show?date=Sunday%2C%20July%204%2C%202021
Orange County
Huntington Beach
Fireworks at the Huntington Beach Pier
Show begins at 9 p.m.
For tickets, visit https://www.hb4thofjuly.org/fireworks
City of Orange
Grijalva Park, 368 North Prospect St., hosts a family event on Saturday July 3
Gates open at 4 p.m., and the event begins with inflatable slides, games and children's activities. Local nonprofits host food trucks. Around 8 p.m., the Orange Community Master Chorale performs with the grand finale patriotic fireworks salute to America.
https://www.cityoforange.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=661
Mission Viejo
The July 4th Fireworks Spectacular will be launched from the Marty Russo Youth Athletic Park, at 9 p.m.
Although gathering around the park is strictly prohibited to promote social distancing, the fireworks can be seen from various locations surrounding the area; including parks and high elevations along Marguerite, Melinda, Alicia, and Olympiad.
Festivities all day starting at 7 a.m.
Show begins at 9 p.m.
https://mvactivities.com/all-mvac-events/july-4th-street-faire/
Los Alamitos
The cities of Los Alamitos and Seal Beach host the Drive-Up 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular at the Los Alamitos Joint Forces Training Base. The event entails a drive-up and view format of the fireworks show. No pedestrians and bicycles will be allowed onto the installation.
The check-in procedure will include an I.D. check and health screenings for all individuals inside each vehicle. Reservations are required this year and will open June 11.
Gates will open at 9 p.m. for vehicle entrance only.
Show begins at 9 p.m.
https://cityoflosalamitos.org/recreation/events-facilities/events/4th-of-july/
San Bernardino County
City of Upland
Light up the Night firework show
Sunday, July 4. Show begins at 9 p.m.
Residents can look to the northwestern sky and enjoy a 15 to 20 minute fireworks display launching from the grounds of Holliday Rock. This fireworks show is offered as a non-attended event where the community is encouraged to observe from their homes.
https://www.uplandca.gov/4th-of-july-festivities
City of Victorville
The City of Victorville will host the annual Fireworks show on Sunday, July 4.
In order to balance the tradition of fireworks with the safety protocols of the state and county guidelines, the fireworks will be staged at the Victorville Fairgrounds. Spectators will be permitted to park in the main fairgrounds parking lot to view the show. For further information, call Hook Community Center at (760) 245-5551.
https://www.victorvilleca.gov/government/city-departments/community-services/recreation/special-events/4th-of-july
Lake Arrowhead
The Arrowhead Lake Association's 2021 Lake Arrowhead Fireworks Show will be on Sunday, July 4.
Begins at 9 p.m.
https://members.lakearrowheadchamber.com/events/Details/ala-july-4th-spectacular-fireworks-347588?sourceTypeId=Website
Apple Valley Fireworks
Lenny Brewster Sports Center, 21024 Otoe Rd.
Festivities from 2 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Show begins at 9 p.m.
https://www.applevalley.org/services/parks-recreation/special-events/freedom-festival