4th of July fireworks in Southern California: Where to watch

Last year, fireworks shows were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but with California's reopening, the events are back in force for Fourth of July 2021.Here are the places hosting a fireworks show around Southern California, organized by county.Fireworks can be seen at Burton Chace Park or Fisherman's VillageBegins at 9 p.m., 10-minute showFireworks over Queensway BayBegins at 9 p.m.Spirit of America Fireworks Spectacular at the corner of Magic Mountain Parkway and Citrus StreetBegins at 9:15 p.m.Rose Bowl StadiumFestivities from 12 p.m. - 9 p.m., easily accessible along the Colorado Street Bridge and from garage rooftops in Old PasadenaLa Crescenta Elementary School, 2800 Prospect Ave., La CrescentaFestivities from 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.Starlight Bowl. 1249 Lockheed View Drive, BurbankFestivities from 5:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.Celebrate good times and Independence Day with the ultimate hitmakers, Kool & the Gang. The disco-funk greats play the Bowl's annual Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular, while Thomas Wilkins and the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra perform patriotic favorites.Gate opens at 6 p.m.Show begins at 7:30 p.m.Tickets available at https://www.hollywoodbowl.com/events/performances/1229/2021-07-04/july-4th-fireworks-spectacular-with-kool-the-gang Fireworks showCalabasas High School22855 Mulholland HighwayCalabasas, CA 91302Tickets available starting June 1 at Juan De Anza ParkBegins at 5:00 p.m.Warner Park5800 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Woodland Hills, CA 91367Begins at 6:00 p.m.The City of Corona invites the community to the Main Street USA Independence Day Parade. Corona's Main Street USA Independence Day Parade is a non-competitive parade which provides entertainment, community spirit, and fun for all to enjoy. Drawing 4,000+ families, friends, and neighbors, the parade takes place on Main Street from Ontario Avenue to Olive Street.Parade begins at 9:00 a.m.The city's free event displays an array of fireworks at two separate locations which include La Sierra Park (5215 La Sierra Ave.) and Ryan Bonaminio Park (5000 Tequesquite Ave). Participants are encouraged to bring their own blankets and refreshments. Access will not be permitted in La Sierra and Carlson Dog Park all day on Sunday, July 4 after 7 a.m.Show begins at 9 p.m.Fireworks at the Huntington Beach PierShow begins at 9 p.m.For tickets, visit https://www.hb4thofjuly.org/fireworks Grijalva Park, 368 North Prospect St., hosts a family event on Saturday July 3Gates open at 4 p.m., and the event begins with inflatable slides, games and children's activities. Local nonprofits host food trucks. Around 8 p.m., the Orange Community Master Chorale performs with the grand finale patriotic fireworks salute to America.The July 4th Fireworks Spectacular will be launched from the Marty Russo Youth Athletic Park, at 9 p.m.Although gathering around the park is strictly prohibited to promote social distancing, the fireworks can be seen from various locations surrounding the area; including parks and high elevations along Marguerite, Melinda, Alicia, and Olympiad.Festivities all day starting at 7 a.m.Show begins at 9 p.m.The cities of Los Alamitos and Seal Beach host the Drive-Up 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular at the Los Alamitos Joint Forces Training Base. The event entails a drive-up and view format of the fireworks show. No pedestrians and bicycles will be allowed onto the installation.The check-in procedure will include an I.D. check and health screenings for all individuals inside each vehicle. Reservations are required this year and will open June 11.Gates will open at 9 p.m. for vehicle entrance only.Show begins at 9 p.m.Light up the Night firework showSunday, July 4. Show begins at 9 p.m.Residents can look to the northwestern sky and enjoy a 15 to 20 minute fireworks display launching from the grounds of Holliday Rock. This fireworks show is offered as a non-attended event where the community is encouraged to observe from their homes.The City of Victorville will host the annual Fireworks show on Sunday, July 4.In order to balance the tradition of fireworks with the safety protocols of the state and county guidelines, the fireworks will be staged at the Victorville Fairgrounds. Spectators will be permitted to park in the main fairgrounds parking lot to view the show. For further information, call Hook Community Center at (760) 245-5551.The Arrowhead Lake Association's 2021 Lake Arrowhead Fireworks Show will be on Sunday, July 4.Begins at 9 p.m.Lenny Brewster Sports Center, 21024 Otoe Rd.Festivities from 2 p.m. - 9 p.m.Show begins at 9 p.m.