Where to watch 4th of July fireworks in Southern California

Fourth of July is right around the corner, and there are several spots throughout Southern California where fireworks will illuminate the night sky.
Here are the places hosting 2023 fireworks shows, organized by county. Events are on July 4 except where noted:
Los Angeles County
Burbank
Starlight Bowl, 1249 Lockheed View Dr., Burbank
Gates open at 5:30 p.m.
Festivities start at 6:30 p.m.
The night will begin with a tribute to Bruce Springsteen entitled "The Rising," and the night will end with a fireworks display.
Dodger Stadium
Postgame Fireworks Show, LA Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates
Fireworks take place after 6:10 p.m. game finishes.
Downtown Los Angeles
Downtown LA Fourth of July Celebration
Gloria Molina Grand Park, 200 N Grand Ave, Los Angeles
Instead of fireworks, there will be a drone show.
Free admission.
El Segundo
El Segundo Rec, Parks & Library Fireworks
401 Sheldon Street, El Segundo
Daytime events are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Evening events are from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
El Segundo residents can receive four free wristbands per adult with an updated 2023 Rec ID card and non-residents can purchase wristbands for $5 apiece.
Glendale/La Crescenta
Crescenta Valley High School, 2900 Community Ave.
Show begins at 9:10 p.m.
Presale tickets are $9, tickets on the day of the event are $10. City of Glendale is sponsoring the event.
Hollywood Bowl
July Fourth Fireworks Spectacular with The Beach Boys
Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N Highland Ave, Los Angeles
Event starts at 7:30 p.m.
Three shows on July 2, 3 and 4. Ticket prices range from $29 to $314.
Lancaster
4th of July Fireworks Extravaganza
Antelope Valley Fair & Event Center, 2551 W Avenue H, Lancaster
Event runs from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Long Beach
Big Bang on the Bay
190 North Marina Drive, Long Beach
Event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on July 3
Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
People can purchase block party tickets or boathouse dining tickets, where dinner is included.
Long Beach Harbor Cruise
Rainbow Harbor, Long Beach
450 E Shoreline Dr, Long Beach
Tickets start at $75 but are free for children under 3 years old.
Lincoln Heights
Lincoln Heights Fireworks Show
Lincoln Park, 3501 Valley Blvd, Los Angeles
Event runs from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Marina del Rey
Fireworks can be seen from Burton Chace Park or Fisherman's Village
Event begins at 9 p.m.
Queen Mary Ship, Long Beach
1126 Queens Hwy, Long Beach
Doors open at 5 p.m.
Tickets are $19 for children ages 4 to 12, and $39 for adults ages 13 and up.
Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena
LA Galaxy vs. LAFC Season Opener
1001 Rose Bowl Dr., Pasadena CA 91103
Match starts at 7:30 p.m. with fireworks after 9 p.m.
Tickets are sold out, but people can watch from around the stadium.
Santa Clarita
Spirit of America Fireworks Spectacular at Westfield Valencia Town Center
24201 West Valencia Blvd., Valencia
Begins at 9:20 p.m.
Santa Fe Springs
Annual Independence Day celebration and firework spectacular at Los Nietos Park.
11143 Charlesworth Rd.
Monday, July 3, fireworks start at 9 p.m.
There will be a horseshoe tournament, live music, food trucks, family games. People can also view the fireworks at the "Easy Viewing Area" at 9720 Pioneer Blvd.
South Gate
South Gate 4th of July Festival
South Gate Park, 4900 Southern Avenue, South Gate
Free admission and parking.
Event runs from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. on July 1-4, with fireworks on July 4 at 8:30 p.m.
Whittier
Whittier's 4th of July Firework Spectacular
York Field, 9110 Santa Fe Springs Road
Event starts at 5 p.m. with fireworks at 9 p.m.
There will be food trucks, inflatables and live music. Tickets are $5 per person; veterans and those under 17 years old get in for free.
Woodland Hills
Bob Blumenfield's July 4th Extravaganza
Warner Center Park, 5800 Topanga Canyon Blvd., Woodland Hills
Event goes from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
General Admission is free. Fireworks display is 20 minutes long and there is a free concert in the park.
Riverside County
Corona - Santana Park
City of Corona Independence Day Celebration
Parade begins at 9 a.m. and is on Main Street from Ontario Avenue to Olive Street
Live music, food, and fireworks held at Santana Park, 598 Santana Way, Corona
Palm Springs
All American Fourth of July Weekend of Events
Celebration runs from July 1-4
"All American Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular," held at 9:15 p.m. on July 4 at Palm Springs Stadium, 1901 E. Baristo Road
Riverside Fourth of July Spectacular
Fireworks will be held at La Sierra Park, 5215 La Sierra Ave, Riverside; and Mt Rubidoux, 4706 Mt. Rubidoux St., Riverside
Show begins at 9 p.m.
People are encouraged to bring their own blankets and refreshments
Riverside Front Row Fireworks
4414 14th St., Riverside
Event runs from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Tickets are $10 for general admission and $3 for kids ages 3 to 12 years old. There will be live entertainment, bounce houses, guided tours and food vendors.
Orange County
City of Orange
28th Annual 3rd of July Celebration
Grijalva Park, 368 North Prospect St
Event starts at 4 p.m., with food trucks and several interactive activities.
Fireworks begin at around 8:45 p.m.
Huntington Beach
119th Annual Fourth of July Parade starts at 10 a.m. with route starting on Pacific Coast Highway, past Huntington Beach Pier, and on Main Street
Fireworks will take place later in the evening.
General admission and preferred seating tickets are available for fireworks viewing.
Newport Beach
Independence Day on the Back Bay
Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort & Marina, 1131 Back Bay Drive
Family-friendly events throughout the day, with fireworks beginning at 9 p.m.
Entry is paid but parking is free.
La Habra
City of La Habra 4th of July Celebration
La Bonita Park, 1449 W. Whittier Blvd
Event runs from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on July 4
Event will include a fireworks show, flyover, live music, kid's activity booth, food vendors, retail vendors. Wristbands can be purchased at the La Habra Community Center.
Los Alamitos
3rd of July Fireworks Spectacular
Los Alamitos Joint Forces Training Base, 11206 Lexington Dr, Los Alamitos
Gates will open at 4 p.m. on July 3, with events until 8 p.m.
The fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m.