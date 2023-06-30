Check out the view from AIR7 HD as it flew above Los Angeles when the skies filled with fireworks on Fourth of July in 2019. (No audio)

Where to watch 4th of July fireworks in Southern California

Fourth of July is right around the corner, and there are several spots throughout Southern California where fireworks will illuminate the night sky.

Here are the places hosting 2023 fireworks shows, organized by county. Events are on July 4 except where noted:

Los Angeles County

Burbank

Starlight Bowl, 1249 Lockheed View Dr., Burbank

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Festivities start at 6:30 p.m.

The night will begin with a tribute to Bruce Springsteen entitled "The Rising," and the night will end with a fireworks display.

starlightbowl.com

Dodger Stadium

Postgame Fireworks Show, LA Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Fireworks take place after 6:10 p.m. game finishes.

mlb.com

Downtown Los Angeles

Downtown LA Fourth of July Celebration

Gloria Molina Grand Park, 200 N Grand Ave, Los Angeles

Instead of fireworks, there will be a drone show.

Free admission.

grandparkla.org

El Segundo

El Segundo Rec, Parks & Library Fireworks

401 Sheldon Street, El Segundo

Daytime events are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Evening events are from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Fireworks start at 9 p.m.

El Segundo residents can receive four free wristbands per adult with an updated 2023 Rec ID card and non-residents can purchase wristbands for $5 apiece.

elsegundorecparks.org

Glendale/La Crescenta

Crescenta Valley High School, 2900 Community Ave.

Show begins at 9:10 p.m.

Presale tickets are $9, tickets on the day of the event are $10. City of Glendale is sponsoring the event.

glendaleca.gov

Hollywood Bowl

July Fourth Fireworks Spectacular with The Beach Boys

Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N Highland Ave, Los Angeles

Event starts at 7:30 p.m.

Three shows on July 2, 3 and 4. Ticket prices range from $29 to $314.

hollywoodbowl.com

Lancaster

4th of July Fireworks Extravaganza

Antelope Valley Fair & Event Center, 2551 W Avenue H, Lancaster

Event runs from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

cityoflancasterca.org

Long Beach

Big Bang on the Bay

190 North Marina Drive, Long Beach

Event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on July 3

Fireworks start at 9 p.m.

People can purchase block party tickets or boathouse dining tickets, where dinner is included.

boathouseonthebay.com

Long Beach Harbor Cruise

Rainbow Harbor, Long Beach

450 E Shoreline Dr, Long Beach

Tickets start at $75 but are free for children under 3 years old.

harbor-cruises.com

Lincoln Heights

Lincoln Heights Fireworks Show

Lincoln Park, 3501 Valley Blvd, Los Angeles

Event runs from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

lacity.gov

Marina del Rey

Fireworks can be seen from Burton Chace Park or Fisherman's Village

Event begins at 9 p.m.

visitmdr.com

Queen Mary Ship, Long Beach

1126 Queens Hwy, Long Beach

Doors open at 5 p.m.

Tickets are $19 for children ages 4 to 12, and $39 for adults ages 13 and up.

fareharbor.com

Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena

LA Galaxy vs. LAFC Season Opener

1001 Rose Bowl Dr., Pasadena CA 91103

Match starts at 7:30 p.m. with fireworks after 9 p.m.

Tickets are sold out, but people can watch from around the stadium.

rosebowlstadium.com

Santa Clarita

Spirit of America Fireworks Spectacular at Westfield Valencia Town Center

24201 West Valencia Blvd., Valencia

Begins at 9:20 p.m.

santa-clarita.com

Santa Fe Springs

Annual Independence Day celebration and firework spectacular at Los Nietos Park.

11143 Charlesworth Rd.

Monday, July 3, fireworks start at 9 p.m.

There will be a horseshoe tournament, live music, food trucks, family games. People can also view the fireworks at the "Easy Viewing Area" at 9720 Pioneer Blvd.

santafesprings.org

South Gate

South Gate 4th of July Festival

South Gate Park, 4900 Southern Avenue, South Gate

Free admission and parking.

Event runs from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. on July 1-4, with fireworks on July 4 at 8:30 p.m.

eventbrite.com

allevents.in

Whittier

Whittier's 4th of July Firework Spectacular

York Field, 9110 Santa Fe Springs Road

Event starts at 5 p.m. with fireworks at 9 p.m.

There will be food trucks, inflatables and live music. Tickets are $5 per person; veterans and those under 17 years old get in for free.

whittierprcs.org

Woodland Hills

Bob Blumenfield's July 4th Extravaganza

Warner Center Park, 5800 Topanga Canyon Blvd., Woodland Hills

Event goes from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

General Admission is free. Fireworks display is 20 minutes long and there is a free concert in the park.

valleycultural.org

Riverside County

Corona - Santana Park

City of Corona Independence Day Celebration

Parade begins at 9 a.m. and is on Main Street from Ontario Avenue to Olive Street

Live music, food, and fireworks held at Santana Park, 598 Santana Way, Corona

coronaca.gov

Palm Springs

All American Fourth of July Weekend of Events

Celebration runs from July 1-4

"All American Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular," held at 9:15 p.m. on July 4 at Palm Springs Stadium, 1901 E. Baristo Road

palmspringsca.gov

Riverside Fourth of July Spectacular

Fireworks will be held at La Sierra Park, 5215 La Sierra Ave, Riverside; and Mt Rubidoux, 4706 Mt. Rubidoux St., Riverside

Show begins at 9 p.m.

People are encouraged to bring their own blankets and refreshments

riversideca.gov

Riverside Front Row Fireworks

4414 14th St., Riverside

Event runs from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for general admission and $3 for kids ages 3 to 12 years old. There will be live entertainment, bounce houses, guided tours and food vendors.

riversideca.gov

Orange County

City of Orange

28th Annual 3rd of July Celebration

Grijalva Park, 368 North Prospect St

Event starts at 4 p.m., with food trucks and several interactive activities.

Fireworks begin at around 8:45 p.m.

cityoforange.org

Huntington Beach

119th Annual Fourth of July Parade starts at 10 a.m. with route starting on Pacific Coast Highway, past Huntington Beach Pier, and on Main Street

Fireworks will take place later in the evening.

General admission and preferred seating tickets are available for fireworks viewing.

hb4thofjuly.org

Newport Beach

Independence Day on the Back Bay

Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort & Marina, 1131 Back Bay Drive

Family-friendly events throughout the day, with fireworks beginning at 9 p.m.

Entry is paid but parking is free.

visitnewportbeach.com

La Habra

City of La Habra 4th of July Celebration

La Bonita Park, 1449 W. Whittier Blvd

Event runs from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on July 4

Event will include a fireworks show, flyover, live music, kid's activity booth, food vendors, retail vendors. Wristbands can be purchased at the La Habra Community Center.

lahabraca.gov

Los Alamitos

3rd of July Fireworks Spectacular

Los Alamitos Joint Forces Training Base, 11206 Lexington Dr, Los Alamitos

Gates will open at 4 p.m. on July 3, with events until 8 p.m.

The fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m.

cityoflosalamitos.org