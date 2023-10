A takeover on the 6th Street Bridge ended with a bang after a group set off illegal fireworks on Friday night.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A takeover on the 6th Street Bridge ended with a bang after a group set off illegal fireworks on Friday night.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call about the fireworks around 11 p.m.

AIR7 HD was overhead as cars drove past the smoke with some of the fireworks going off very close to them.

Once officers arrived, police say everyone involved took off. No arrests were made.