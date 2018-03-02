Fireworks cause lockdown scare at a Fullerton elementary school

FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) --
A Fullerton elementary school was placed on a short lockdown Friday after police received a call regarding possible gunshots heard in the area that were later determined to be fireworks.

Police officers were searching Sunset Lane Elementary School and setting up a perimeter outside the campus.

Parents were told to go to the parking lot closest to Rosecrans in the northwest portion of the school.

Investigators quickly determined that the reported gunshots were actually fireworks.

The lockdown was lifted and parents were allowed to pick up their children at the school.

No injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.
