Illegal fireworks leave gaping hole in roof of Gardena home

The neighbor of a home hit by illegal fireworks describes the damage as a "war zone."
The neighbor of a home hit by illegal fireworks describes the damage as a "war zone." (KABC) -- Illegal fireworks blew a hole through the roof of a Gardena home Monday night. The Rosales family said they were in the backyard celebrating the 4th of July when there was an explosion.

"You're always excited to see the fireworks. You never expect something like this to happen in your home," said Alex Rosales.

Alex Rosales' mother was the only person inside the house. She said it felt like an earthquake. The fireworks destroyed her daughter's bedroom. Luckily, her daughter was at work.

"I'm just thinking in my head that she's usually by that time in bed so she could have been in there," said Alex Rosales.

Their next-door neighbor says he was in his backyard when he heard the explosion.

"It came down just like an intercontinental ballistic missile or something," Duane Thalley said.

The fire department arrived soon after the explosion and the family filed a report with police. They say they want this situation to bring awareness to the dangers of illegal fireworks.

The family will be staying in a hotel using insurance until the damage is fixed.

