The sky across Southern California was illuminated with fireworks as the region celebrated the Fourth of July.
Although fireworks are illegal in the city of Los Angeles and all fireworks displays are banned in L.A. County this year, that didn't stop residents on Saturday night from setting them off, many of which are illegal.
Video captured from ABC7's stationary cameras throughout the region, including one at LAX, showed how widespread they were being set off.
The Los Angeles Police Department Communications Division is asking people not to call 911 to report illegal fireworks unless someone is hurt or there is a fire.
The agency tweeted that the emergency lines were being inundated with calls and asked people to instead call (877) ASK-LAPD or to report the incident online, noting that there would be delays as they sorted through nearly 800 online reports.
Video captures widespread view of illegal fireworks across Southern California on Fourth of July
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News