49 homes evacuated after San Bernardino police confiscate 45,000 pounds of illegal fireworks

San Bernardino police seized caches of illegal fireworks and arrested one person who was armed with a handgun, authorities said.

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- Police seized 45,000 pounds of illegal fireworks in San Bernardino and and evacuated 49 homes in the area surrounding the location where the contraband discovered, authorities said.

No explosions or injuries were reported during the bust, one of two that occurred on Monday and involved confiscated fireworks, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.

Details about the locations where the fireworks were found were not immediately provided by authorities.

One suspect, who was armed with a handgun, was arrested in connection with the operations. The identity of the person in custody was not released.

"Possession, use, sales, and manufacturing of fireworks, are illegal in our city," Police Chief Darren Goodman said in a tweet. "We are aggressively enforcing our city's ban. Those caught will pay significant fines and in some cases, like this one, face criminal charges."