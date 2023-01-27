'Hello, New...toys': Fisher-Price releases 'Seinfeld' Little People collector set for adults

The set comes with George, Elaine, Jerry and Kramer figures.

The news to brighten your day!

PHILADELPHIA -- Put on your best puffy shirt. Bring out that piece of cake you've been saving since King Edward VIII's wedding. And tell your kids Soda and Seven that there's big news!

Fisher-Price has introduced a new set of its popular Little People toys - and it's not even Festivus.

However, this one is made for kids. It's a collectible for adults and features the characters from the iconic 1990s sitcom "Seinfeld."

Though the package says for ages 1 to 101.

The "Seinfeld Little People Collector Set" released this week comes with George, Elaine, Jerry and Kramer figures.

The package has two settings from the show: Jerry's apartment and Monk's Café.

All sides of the box are filled with Easter eggs from the sitcom for fans to find, including a pasta-shaped comedian and a coffee table book with a familiar topic.

The collector set is available at Amazon and other retailers.

It will cost you $24.99 (from your giant wallet full of receipts).

So next time you see your postal worker, you might just be saying "Hello, new...toys" instead of "Hello, Newman."