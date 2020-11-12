Flames engulf carport in San Bernardino near apartments

Crews responded to a third-alarm fire at a large carport in San Bernardino near multiple apartment buildings early Thursday morning.
Video from North Sierra Way showed flames engulfing the carport as firefighters worked to knock down the blaze.

The fire was first reported around 3 a.m.

Several units were reportedly evacuated.

No injuries have been reported. It is unclear how many vehicles and other property may have been damaged.

DEVELOPING: This report will be updated.
