Flamin' Hot Cheetos, Doritos, and Takis could be banned in California public schools under new bill

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Flamin' Hot Cheetos, Doritos, and Takis could soon no longer be sold at public schools in California.

Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel (D-Encino) has proposed a new bill that would prohibit public schools from serving foods containing certain additives, including six synthetic food dyes like Red 40 and yellow 6, which are found in Takis, Doritos and Flamin' Hot Cheetos.

"This legislation will not ban any specific foods or products," said Gabriel. "The goal here is to encourage companies to make minor modifications to products sold in California if they want their products to be sold in California public schools, and let's be clear, that's a big market."

Public schools across the state serve nearly 3 million free lunches and 1.5 million free breakfasts every school day, according to Gabriel.

Last year, California became the first state to ban four chemicals used in well-known candies and other foods and drinks because of their link to certain health problems.

The law banned the red dye No. 3 chemical used as food coloring for products like Peeps, the marshmallow treat most associated with Easter. The chemical has been linked to cancer and has been banned from makeup for more than 30 years.

Other products that could be affected by Gabriel's new proposal include Jolly Ranchers, Sour Patch Kids and Mountain Dew.