Flavor Flav reveals his dream for 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles

The hip hop icon also reveals his love for New Kids On The Block at the 2024 iHeart Radio Music Festival.

LAS VEGAS -- Hip Hop legend Flavor Flav was excited to attend the iHeart Radio Music Festival, especially because his friends from New Kids On The Block were there.

"You know who I had a family reunion with?" he asked On The Red Carpet's Sophie Flay. "New Kids On The Block! That's my family, G."

Flay also asked him about his interest in women's water polo after the Grammy winning member of Public Enemy helped sponsor Team USA in the Paris Olympics earlier this year.

Flavor Flav may have been inspired to carry the Olympic torch by fellow rapper Snoop Dogg who took part in the torch rally for the Paris games this year.

We'll see if Flavor Flav gets his wish when the Olympics come to Los Angeles in 2028.