Flavor Flav shows support, brings pizza to striking WGA writers in Burbank

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- Hip-hop icon Flavor Flav rallied alongside striking Hollywood writers outside Warner Bros. studios in Burbank Thursday afternoon.

The rap star showed his support for TV and film writers, leading chants as Public Enemy's "Fight the Power" played in the background. Flavor Flav also provided several boxes of pizza to the striking writers.

The walkout is now in its third week with no signs that a new contract will come anytime soon.

The members of the Writers Guild of America went on strike earlier this month after negotiations with Hollywood studios that began in March failed to result in an agreement.

Writers say they're facing a host of new issues brought on by streaming and other recent technological shifts in the industry.

