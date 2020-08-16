State declares Flex Alert through Wednesday as heat wave brings threat of rolling blackouts

The state issued a new Flex Alert on Sunday calling for electricity conservation over the next four days of an expected heat wave.
By ABC7.com staff
The state issued a new Flex Alert on Sunday calling for electricity conservation over the next four days of an expected heat wave.

The California ISO issued the Flex Alert for 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. each day from Sunday through Wednesday. The Flex Alert is a call for Californians to save power as a record-breaking heat wave lingers in the state. It also means that consumers should be prepared for rolling blackouts during the late afternoons and early evenings.

Conservation is needed because of power demands primarily from more air conditioning and other equipment in use to keep cool. It remains in effect as the sun goes down because solar power production decreases even as the heat remains into the evening.



The ISO asks Californians:

  • Keep air conditioning at 78 degrees. You can also "pre-cool" your home by setting it at a colder temperature in the morning before power demand peaks.


  • Defer use of major appliances.


  • Turn off unnecessary lights and unplug unused devices.


  • Close blinds and drapes.
    • Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    power outageheat wave
    Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Stolen-car suspect crashes after chase from Orange County to Pasadena
    3 hostages being held at Austin-area shooting scene
    Man suspected of starting Ranch Fire in Azusa surrenders
    Firefighters battle 75-acre blaze in Malibu
    LAFD pays last respects to firefighter who died from COVID-19
    1-year-old fatally hit by vehicle in Long Beach
    Deputies discover another severed dog head in Valencia
    Show More
    Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Pasadena
    SoCal weather: Sizzling temps continue Sunday
    Lake Fire: 12 homes destroyed, dozens of lightning strikes
    What's happening at the US Postal Service, and why?
    President Trump's brother Robert dies in New York hospital
    More TOP STORIES News