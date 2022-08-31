California power grid declares Flex Alert for Wednesday, asks for electricity conservation

The manager of California's power grid has issued a statewide Flex Alert for Wednesday, asking residents and businesses to cut back on power usage to prevent strain on the system.

The California Independent System Operator is calling on Californians to save power between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Wednesday as a dangerous and record-breaking heat wave settles over the area.

Temperatures will climb into the triple-digits in many areas of the region through Labor Day, which means more people will be home trying to keep themselves and their homes cool.

Southern California Edison will have extra personnel on hand to make repairs should a problem arise with its equipment.

