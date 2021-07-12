heat wave

CA power grid declares Flex Alert for Monday, asks for electricity conservation

EMBED <>More Videos

VIDEO: What's a Flex Alert?

A statewide Flex Alert will be in effect Monday, June 12, the manager of California's power grid announced Sunday.

This means residents are asked to conserve as much electricity as possible from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. due to extremely hot weather and wildfires.

Is a statement, California ISO said:

"With electric transmission lines from Oregon still unreliable due to the explosive Bootleg Fire and continued high temperatures across the West resulting in increased demand for electricity, the California Independent System Operator (ISO) issued a statewide Flex Alert for Monday, July 12 to help stabilize the state's electric grid and deal with uncertainty created by the extraordinary conditions."



During the hours that a Flex Alert is in effect, consumers are strongly encouraged to take these specific actions:
  • Set thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, if your health permits
  • Avoid using major appliances, like dish washers and clothes washers and dryers
  • Turn off all unnecessary lights


Consumers are also encouraged to use fans for cooling and unplug unused electrical items.

In the hours before a Flex Alert takes effect, consumers are encouraged to the following steps, which help people be more comfortable when cutting back on their electricity usage:
  • Pre-cool your home by lowering the thermostat
  • If you need to use your major appliances, do it earlier in the day, when solar energy is abundant
  • Close window coverings to keep your home or apartment cool
  • Take advantage of the solar energy to charge electronic devices and electric vehicles so there's no need to do it later, when solar is not available


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniaenergyheatheat wavesevere weather
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HEAT WAVE
SoCal weather: Temperatures stay hot Sunday
CA power grid extends Flex Alert through Saturday
CA power grid declares Flex Alert for Friday
Malibu brush fire 50% contained; mop up underway
TOP STORIES
Dr. Ghaly explains why students still need masks in CA classrooms
Billionaire Richard Branson reaches space in his own ship
4-year-old girl killed in Harbor City rollover crash; suspect sought
Gov. Newsom signs $123.9 billion education package
4 arrested after rifles found in hotel rooms near MLB All-Star game
LA County COVID cases soar over 1,100 as Delta variant spreads
Man driving tractor leads police on chase through OC streets
Show More
Woman reunited with lost dog while looking to adopt new pet
Bay Area lands on CDC's emerging COVID hot spot list
Knott's Berry Farm reopens after nearby shooting injures 2 teens
6 suspects pull daytime robbery at store near the Beverly Center
Italy wins Euro 2020 final in shootout, beats England 3-2
More TOP STORIES News