CA power grid extends Flex Alert to Saturday, asks for electricity conservation for 4th day in a row

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The manager of California's power grid extended a statewide Flex Alert to Saturday, asking residents and businesses to cut back on power usage to prevent strain on the system.
The California Independent System Operator is calling on Californians to save power between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. as a dangerous and record-breaking heat wave settles over the area.
A Flex Alert was also issued Friday. Saturday will mark the fourth day in a row that Cal ISO has issued a Flex Alert.
Temperatures will climb into the triple-digits in many areas of the region through Labor Day, which means more people will be home trying to keep themselves and their homes cool.
"We're going to be experiencing a prolonged heat moment. We're going to have opportunity now in the next number of days to experience... what many have not experienced back to back.. and that's triple-digital weather," Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday.
During the hours that a Flex Alert is in effect, consumers are strongly encouraged to take these specific actions:
- Set thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, if your health permits
- Avoid using major appliances, like dish washers and clothes washers and dryers
- Turn off all unnecessary lights
Consumers are also encouraged to use fans for cooling and unplug unused electrical items.
In the hours before a Flex Alert takes effect, consumers are encouraged to take the following seven steps, which help people be more comfortable when cutting back on their electricity usage:
VIDEO: What's a Flex Alert?