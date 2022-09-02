CA power grid extends Flex Alert to Saturday, asks for electricity conservation for 4th day in a row

The California Independent System Operator is calling on Californians to save power between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The manager of California's power grid extended a statewide Flex Alert to Saturday, asking residents and businesses to cut back on power usage to prevent strain on the system.

The California Independent System Operator is calling on Californians to save power between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. as a dangerous and record-breaking heat wave settles over the area.

A Flex Alert was also issued Friday. Saturday will mark the fourth day in a row that Cal ISO has issued a Flex Alert.

Temperatures will climb into the triple-digits in many areas of the region through Labor Day, which means more people will be home trying to keep themselves and their homes cool.

"We're going to be experiencing a prolonged heat moment. We're going to have opportunity now in the next number of days to experience... what many have not experienced back to back.. and that's triple-digital weather," Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday.

During the hours that a Flex Alert is in effect, consumers are strongly encouraged to take these specific actions:

Set thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, if your health permits

Avoid using major appliances, like dish washers and clothes washers and dryers

Turn off all unnecessary lights

Consumers are also encouraged to use fans for cooling and unplug unused electrical items.

In the hours before a Flex Alert takes effect, consumers are encouraged to take the following seven steps, which help people be more comfortable when cutting back on their electricity usage:

Pre-cool your home by lowering the thermostat to 72 degrees

If you need to use your major appliances, do it earlier in the day, when solar energy is abundant

Close window coverings to keep your home or apartment cool

Take advantage of the solar energy to charge electronic devices

Charge electric vehicles early in the day

Set pool pumps to run early in the morning

Turn off unnecessary lights

