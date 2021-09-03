Passenger accused of punching Southwest flight attendant faces federal charges

By Gregory Wallace
EMBED <>More Videos

Video shows Southwest passenger punch flight attendant

The passenger accused of punching a Southwest Airlines flight attendant and breaking three of her teeth on a May flight now faces federal felony charges.

Vyvianna Quinonez is accused of assault resulting in serious bodily injury and interference with flight crew members and attendants, according to court documents.

This incident is one of more than 4,000 reported to the Federal Aviation Administration this year of disruptive and sometimes violent passengers onboard aircraft. Nearly 3,000 of those incidents involved passengers accused of violating the federal requirement to wear a face mask on airplanes, according to the FAA.

In the Quinonez case, court records say a flight attendant, identified by the initials S.L., asked Quinonez to stow her tray table, buckle her seat belt, and wear her face mask prior to landing at San Diego International Airport on May 23.

RELATED | TSA teaching airline workers to defend themselves amid increase in unruly passengers
EMBED More News Videos

TSA defense training is returning after a long pause due to the pandemic. Flight attendants are taking the necessary training to protect themselves amid the numerous attacks we've seen in the air.



It is unclear from the documents whether Quinonez complied, but the documents indicate the flight attendant approached her again. Quinonez then pushed the flight attendant, "stood up and knowingly assaulted S.L. by intentionally punching S.L. in the face and head with a closed fist and grabbing S.L.'s hair," according to the documents.

Several other passengers intervened, according to the documents, including one who instructed Quinonez to sit down.

"S.L.'s left eye was bruised and swollen; she sustained a cut under her left eye, requiring four stitches; she had a bruise in the shape of fingers on her right forearm, and three of her teeth were chipped -- two of her teeth sustained such serious damage they were replaced by crowns," the court records state.

A lawyer for Quinonez did not respond to a request for comment from CNN.

Quinonez claimed after the incident she "acted in self-defense," according to court documents. She is set to make an initial appearance in court on September 17.



The day after the incident, the union representing Southwest flight attendants said passenger misconduct has reached an "intolerable level." In recent weeks, the union said in-flight incidents and other working conditions have left its ranks "weary, exhausted, frustrated and forgotten."

Southwest did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the charges. It said in response to the flight attendant union's August letter that it is "aware of the concerns" and that "there is much work already underway to address many of the issues."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san diegoassaultfaapassengerflight attendantsouthwest airlines
TOP STORIES
Crash leads to deadly road rage incident in downtown LA
Dozens dead as police search for missing after Ida soaks Northeast
12-year-old OC entrepreneur expanding recycling business
Police pursuit crash in Koreatown leaves innocent person dead
Murrieta family blames state's mental health system for son's death
Federal unemployment benefits expire Saturday
Fish with fangs caught in Massachusetts pond
Show More
55 Freeway crash in Orange leaves at least 1 dead; all NB lanes closed
US hiring slows to just 235,000 jobs after 2 strong months
Court upholds ban on seizure of oversize items in LA's public areas
Indecent exposure charges filed in controversial Wi Spa incident
Calmer winds aid Caldor Fire fight but hot weekend looms
More TOP STORIES News