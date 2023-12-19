Avelo flight attendants honored for quick thinking, heroic life-saving actions mid-flight

BURBANK (KABC) -- Two flight attendants turned into real-life heroes on a flight to Burbank after a passenger suffered a life-threatening emergency.

Avelo flight attendants Tali Rosas and Chris Allison were honored at Hollywood Burbank airport for saving a man's life... mid-flight. The two jumped into action at a crucial point in the flight as it was descending to land. It started when the passenger's family member rang the call light and the flight attendants found a man in his seat who was unresponsive, and did not have a pulse.

"So we decided that it was necessary to perform CPR, life-saving CPR, and with three shocks of the AED we were able to get his heart started," said Chris Allison, Avelo Flight Attendant.

The event happened in July. The Avelo flight from Brownsville, Texas, to Burbank ended up doing an emergency landing. The passenger had suffered a heart attack. The flight attendants say their training guided them on what to do.

"This is what they train us for. Aside from service and good customer service experience you know a lot of it is emergency training, and what to do in case the situation happens," said Tali Rosas, Avelo Flight Attendant.

"I'm proud of how seamlessly the flight attendants, the air crew, the firefighters, the paramedics, everyone integrated, they did a masterful job in saving this guy's life," said Chief Edward B. Skvarna, Hollywood Burbank Airport Police.

Once the flight landed, first responders jumped in to help the man and transported him to a hospital. Two weeks later, the passenger walked out of the hospital after making a full recovery. The flight attendants say they are delighted because the passenger is home and able to spend the holidays with his family.