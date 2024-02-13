Flight attendants set to hold protest Tuesday at LAX, nationwide as part of 'Day of Action'

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Flight attendants were set to hold a demonstration at several airports in Southern California and dozens of others nationwide as part of a Worldwide Flight Attendant Day of Action, demanding better pay and working conditions.

Picketers are expected at Los Angeles International Airport, John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana and Ontario International Airport.

No flights are expected to be impacted by the protest.

"This is a fight for Flight Attendants and a war on corporate greed," the Association of Professional Flight Attendants said in a statement. "We fight for our role to be respected; we fight for our value as humans to be restored; and we fight for the job dedicated to the safety and comfort of the flying public."

Unions representing more than 100,000 flight attendants from airlines including American, Alaska, Frontier, Southwest and United are demanding retirement benefits and more flexible schedules.

The unions also want flight attendants to be paid for all their time working. Most are not compensated for time spent waiting between flights in the airport or even time boarding the plane.

"Flight Attendants are an important part of the labor movement," the APFA statement said. "Across the country and the world, we are organized labor with a real impact on the lives of working families today. We need respect from our employers in the form of jobs that pay living wages for our time on the job, with benefits any American would want for themselves and their families; work rules that show we are just as valued as other aviation workers; and better control of our schedules to allow us to live fully human lives."

The demonstration at LAX is expected to begin at 11:30 a.m. Flight attendants are also expected to picket at airports in Dallas, Seattle, Las Vegas, New York, San Diego, Portland, the U.K. and Guam, among others.