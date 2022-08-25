Scary skies: Plane's engine catches fire on flight from Mexico to LA

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Passengers on a flight from Mexico to Los Angeles had a scary moment as they saw their plane's engine spark up and catch fire only minutes after takeoff.

The Viva Aerobus flight had left Guadalajara when passengers looking out the window saw sparks and flames emitting from the right engine. Some heard an explosion about 10 minutes into the flight.

That sent passengers into a panic, with some screaming and crying and others praying. They alerted the flight crew, who turned the plane around and landed safely in Mexico, about 45 minutes after the flight took off.

No injuries were reported.

The airline is investigating what caused the engine malfunction.