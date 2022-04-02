Flights delayed at multiple airports due to Southwest Airlines outage

HOUSTON, Texas -- Flights operated by Southwest Airlines were delayed early Saturday morning, according to a statement made by the airline.The delays were caused by a system outage that is country-wide.An Eyewitness News crew was at Houston's Hobby International Airport when passengers were told that they were unable to board their flight due to the outage and they will be updated every 10 minutes.At Chicago's Midway Airport, 10 flights have been canceled and 54 have been delayed. Arrival delays were averaging an hour and 13 minutes.In a statement to ABC News, Southwest offered their apologies for any inconvenience: "Some of our earliest departing flights were delayed this morning, and a handful of them canceled after we experienced intermittent technology issues following routine overnight maintenance. We offer heartfelt apologies to our customers for any inconvenience, and gratitude to our employees who are working diligently to make it up to them. We'll continue to update Customers whose journey with us today might be delayed as result of the now-resolved issues."