Florida building collapse: Live Nation executive from LA among those unaccounted for, CEO says

EMBED <>More Videos

Death toll rises to 10 at site of Florida collapsed building

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Live Nation executive from Los Angeles is among those unaccounted for in the condo building collapse in Surfside, Florida, and loved ones and company officials are doing their best to remain hopeful in the face of "despite what feels like insurmountable odds."

Authorities on Monday said 151 people were still missing in connection with the June 24 disaster.

Among them was Theresa Velasquez, whom Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino described as "a beloved friend, daughter, sister and co-worker."

"Sending love to everyone in Surfside," Rapino tweeted on the night of the incident. "We need miracles tonight."

As the search-and-rescue operation stretched into its fifth day, searchers used bucket brigades and heavy machinery as they worked atop a precarious mound of pulverized concrete, twisted steel and the remnants of dozens of households.
THERESA VELASQUEZ

GOFUNDME


At least 10 people have been confirmed dead since the structure partially collapsed in southern Florida's Miami-Dade County, officials said.

Along with her position at Live Nation, a global entertainment company that manages ticket sales for live events, Velasquez is also a local L.A.-area DJ. She performed at New York City pride in 2019, and last year she was named to Billboard's 2020 "Pride List of Industry-Shaping LGBTQ Executives."

No one has been found alive in the rubble since hours after the collapse on Thursday.

SoCal relatives of missing family in FL building collapse remain hopeful: 'Miracles do happen'
EMBED More News Videos

A local family is among the many still holding out hope that their loved ones will be found alive after the deadly residential building collapse in Surfside, Florida, last week.


"We want to share our immense gratitude for the overwhelming support, prayers and generosity of family, friends, and well-wishers," said a statement on a GoFundMe page that was created to help Velasquez's family. "We are clinging to hope, despite what feels like insurmountable odds, and find some comfort in knowing that God has Theresa, Angela and Julio in His embrace until we find them," the statement said, referring to Theresa Velasquez's parents.

The pancake collapse of the 12-story building left layer upon layer of intertwined debris, frustrating efforts to reach anyone who may have survived in a pocket of space.

The partial collapse occurred at around 1:15 a.m. local time at the Champlain Towers South condominium in the small, beachside town of Surfside, about 6 miles north of Miami Beach.

Approximately 55 of the oceanfront complex's 136 units were destroyed, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Raide Jadallah.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesfloridacollapsemusic newssearch and rescuegofundmemissing woman
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
3 children found dead at East Los Angeles home, officials say
California bans state travel to Florida, 4 other states
LIVE: Latest updates on deadly Florida condo collapse
916 migrant children at Long Beach facility reunited with family
Brush fire erupts in San Bernardino National Forest
Florida 4-year-old helps avert fire disaster
Chase ends in shooting on 5 Freeway off-ramp in Lake View Terrace
Show More
Closer look at homeless crime: 6 questions answered with data
Jamie Lynn Spears breaks silence on Britney Spears' conservatorship
Treasure chest full of $10K hidden in Rocky Mountains
Man shoots ex-wife 4 times on child custody court date, deputies say
17 shot, 2 fatally, in 2 Chicago mass shootings
More TOP STORIES News