Florida building collapse: Live Nation executive from LA among those unaccounted for, CEO says

Authorities on Monday said 151 people were still missing in connection with the June 24 disaster.
Among them was Theresa Velasquez, whom Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino described as "a beloved friend, daughter, sister and co-worker."
"Sending love to everyone in Surfside," Rapino tweeted on the night of the incident. "We need miracles tonight."
As the search-and-rescue operation stretched into its fifth day, searchers used bucket brigades and heavy machinery as they worked atop a precarious mound of pulverized concrete, twisted steel and the remnants of dozens of households.
At least 10 people have been confirmed dead since the structure partially collapsed in southern Florida's Miami-Dade County, officials said.
Along with her position at Live Nation, a global entertainment company that manages ticket sales for live events, Velasquez is also a local L.A.-area DJ. She performed at New York City pride in 2019, and last year she was named to Billboard's 2020 "Pride List of Industry-Shaping LGBTQ Executives."
No one has been found alive in the rubble since hours after the collapse on Thursday.
SoCal relatives of missing family in FL building collapse remain hopeful: 'Miracles do happen'
"We want to share our immense gratitude for the overwhelming support, prayers and generosity of family, friends, and well-wishers," said a statement on a GoFundMe page that was created to help Velasquez's family. "We are clinging to hope, despite what feels like insurmountable odds, and find some comfort in knowing that God has Theresa, Angela and Julio in His embrace until we find them," the statement said, referring to Theresa Velasquez's parents.
The pancake collapse of the 12-story building left layer upon layer of intertwined debris, frustrating efforts to reach anyone who may have survived in a pocket of space.
The partial collapse occurred at around 1:15 a.m. local time at the Champlain Towers South condominium in the small, beachside town of Surfside, about 6 miles north of Miami Beach.
Approximately 55 of the oceanfront complex's 136 units were destroyed, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Raide Jadallah.