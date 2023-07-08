"Are you cop?" one of the deputies is heard asking the deputy. "Yes? So you know better."

Florida deputies arrest off-duty deputy from neighboring county for fleeing traffic stop

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. (KABC) -- Deputies in metro Orlando arrested an off-duty deputy from a neighboring county after he allegedly tried to elude them.

Lake County authorities said Orange County Deputy Juan Morales-Padilla was speeding on a motorcycle Wednesday night when deputies tried to pull him over.

That's when investigators said he sped off.

Morales-Padilla was eventually arrested after back-up officers responded to the scene.

Bodycam video of the incident has since been released.

"Are you cop?" one of the deputies is heard asking Morales-Padilla. "Yes? So you know better."

The Orange County Sheriff's Office has fired Morales-Padilla.

He was originally hired in September.