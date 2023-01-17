8 injured in shooting at MLK Day event in Florida, authorities say

FORT PIERCE, Fla. -- Eight people were injured in a shooting at a Martin Luther King Jr. event in Fort Pierce, Florida, the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office confirmed to CNN.

One of the shooting victims was critically injured and four other people were injured while trying to leave the area, public information officer Tonya Woodworth said.

The shooting broke out Monday evening at the Ilous Ellis Park, she said, where the community was celebrating a Martin Luther King Jr. Day car show and "family fun day," according to the city's website.

The event featured a DJ, kids activities and an afternoon of car show judging, a flyer for the event says. Security was being provided by the sheriff's department, it says.

The sheriff's office did not say whether any suspects are in custody or if they have determined a possible motive

