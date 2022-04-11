Education

Florida teen earns $4M in scholarship money, gets accepted to 27 universities

EMBED <>More Videos

Florida teen earns $4M in scholarship money

PANAMA CITY, FL -- A Florida teenager applied to and was accepted into 27 colleges and universities.

"Its so crazy to think about that I applied to all these colleges and I got in," Jonathan Walker said.

Walker is as well rounded as they come. In addition to being extremely smart and dedicated to his studies, he's also a staple on the school's football team.

In his free time, he invented a device that helps people who are blind and/or deaf.

"I've always loved creating devices to help people, so I definitely want to further that."

Walker's 27 schools include Ivy League institutions like Yale and Harvard and then other big schools like the University of Pennsylvania.

All told, his scholarship offers total more than $4 million.

Walker said all of his success is directly contributable to his family.

"I really do look up to them because like they showed me what it's like to be passionate about something," Walker said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfloridascholarshipcollege
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Large fire breaks out at UPS facility in Lancaster
2 dead, 5 injured following shooting in Willowbrook neighborhood
Biden administration targets ghost guns, nominates ATF director
Man shot in Whittier near church, shooter remains at large
Frank Vogel out as Lakers coach after 3 seasons: source
Dramatic video shows fair ride operator caught in ride
Houston firefighter stolen at birth returns to birthplace Chile
Show More
Baby formula shortage: Stores ration sales as popular brands sold out
Tree trimmer ID'd after being found dead hanging upside down
Man critically injured after being shot by officers in San Diego
American Airlines will use buses for hops to this major city
Thousands gather in downtown LA demanding end to vaccine mandates
More TOP STORIES News