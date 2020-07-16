Suspect arrested in brutal beating of flower vendor in Marina del Rey

A flower vendor was brutally beaten and went through surgery recently as he struggles to recover.
By ABC7.com staff
MARINA DEL REY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A flower vendor was brutally beaten and went through surgery recently as he struggles to recover.

Oswaldo Sanchez's face was swollen and badly bruised after the violent attack.

It happened July 12 around 5 p.m. at Maxella Avenue and Lincoln Boulevard in Marina Del Rey.

Police say a man with a metal object beat Sanchez until he was unconscious.

The father of three may lose all of his teeth.

Good Samaritans and witnesses detained the suspect.

He's been identified as Jamaal Hershel Jenkins, 32, of Pennsylvania.
