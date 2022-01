Testing company confirms 1st known case of 'flurona'- flu and coronavirus - in Southern California

EMBED >More News Videos Although rare, experts say it is possible to develop both COVID-19 and influenza at the same time, a condition known as "flurona."

A testing company on Wednesday confirmed the first known case of 'flurona' in Southern California, referring to the condition of being infected with COVID-19 and the flu at the same time.The case was detected at a testing site at the Getty Center in Brentwood, according to 911 COVID Testing. The patient is a minor who just returned from vacation in Cabo San Lucas with family.Steve Farzam, the testing company's Chief Operating Officer, told Eyewitness News the patient was experiencing symptoms but was not hospitalized and went home with their parents after being tested.It's not clear how severe their symptoms are or if they are still positive for the illnesses.Both the flu and COVID-19 are respiratory diseases that can cause similar symptoms like a cough, runny nose and sore throat.Health experts say the biggest risk is to people with underlying conditions or those who have not been vaccinated.