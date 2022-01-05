Health & Fitness

Testing company confirms 1st known case of 'flurona'- flu and coronavirus - in Southern California

EMBED <>More Videos

Testing company confirms case of 'flurona' in Southern California

A testing company on Wednesday confirmed the first known case of 'flurona' in Southern California, referring to the condition of being infected with COVID-19 and the flu at the same time.

The case was detected at a testing site at the Getty Center in Brentwood, according to 911 COVID Testing. The patient is a minor who just returned from vacation in Cabo San Lucas with family.

Steve Farzam, the testing company's Chief Operating Officer, told Eyewitness News the patient was experiencing symptoms but was not hospitalized and went home with their parents after being tested.

It's not clear how severe their symptoms are or if they are still positive for the illnesses.

What is 'Flurona'? Developing 2 separate infections a new health risk, experts say
EMBED More News Videos

Although rare, experts say it is possible to develop both COVID-19 and influenza at the same time, a condition known as "flurona."



Both the flu and COVID-19 are respiratory diseases that can cause similar symptoms like a cough, runny nose and sore throat.

Health experts say the biggest risk is to people with underlying conditions or those who have not been vaccinated.



DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssouthern californiaflucoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicflu seasoncovid 19
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Most COVID patients at LA County hospitals not admitted for virus
2 bicyclists killed during hit-and-run crash in Chatsworth
Orange County Deputy DA Kelly Ernby dies of COVID at age 46
LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger tests positive for COVID
Rare case of 'flurona' - flu and coronavirus - reported in Israel
Why business is booming at this Beverly Hills gun store
Evidence emerging cloth masks are not as effective as N95 masks
Show More
Powerball lottery jackpot at $610M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
'Jeopardy!' champion Amy Schneider robbed at gunpoint
COVID-positive patients surge past 2K mark in LA County hospitals
A record 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in November
Wrightwood officials concerned over gridlock faced by first responders
More TOP STORIES News