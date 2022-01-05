Testing company confirms 1st known case of 'flurona'- flu and coronavirus - in Southern California

The case was detected at a testing site at the Getty Center in Brentwood, according to 911 COVID Testing. The patient is a minor who just returned from vacation in Cabo San Lucas with family.
Steve Farzam, the testing company's Chief Operating Officer, told Eyewitness News the patient was experiencing symptoms but was not hospitalized and went home with their parents after being tested.
It's not clear how severe their symptoms are or if they are still positive for the illnesses.
What is 'Flurona'? Developing 2 separate infections a new health risk, experts say
Both the flu and COVID-19 are respiratory diseases that can cause similar symptoms like a cough, runny nose and sore throat.
Health experts say the biggest risk is to people with underlying conditions or those who have not been vaccinated.
