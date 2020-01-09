Children's photographer arrested on child porn charges, Fontana police say

By ABC7.com staff
FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Fontana police arrested a man who was working part-time photographing children after detectives say they found him in possession of hundreds of child porn images.

Officials say detectives discovered 42-year-old Kenneth Smith II was downloading and distributing child pornography over the internet.

Officers searched his home in the 7500 block of Sultana Avenue on Tuesday and say they found more than 600 images of child pornography on his electronic devices.

He was arrested and booked for possession and distribution of child pornography.

Detectives determined that Smith had been working part-time as a photographer taking images of children.

"Smith was in possession of many photographs of children in compromising situations," Fontana police said in a written statement.

Detectives are concerned there may be additional victims.

Any parents or members of the public who may have concerns or who have information are asked to call Det. Moyer at (909)350-7168.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fontanasan bernardino countychild pornographypornography
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Show More
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
More TOP STORIES News