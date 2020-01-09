Traffic

Driver extricated after Pepsi truck crashes on 15 Freeway in Fontana

By and ABC7.com staff
FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A Pepsi truck crashed and overturned on the 15 Freeway in Fontana on Wednesday morning, trapping the driver and prompting the shutdown of all northbound lanes, authorities said.

The wreck happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. near the Sierra Avenue exit, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log, spilling the Pepsi truck's payload across an embankment near the side of the interstate.

San Bernardino County firefighters responded to the scene and worked for almost an hour to extricate the driver from the mangled wreckage. Bottles of soda were spilled all over the side of the freeway.

A medevac helicopter landed on the freeway and airlifted the 48-year-old driver to a hospital with serious injuries.

The California Highway Patrol reopened all lanes after the helicopter departed the scene.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

