Driver calls 911 after car brakes stop working in Fontana: 'I'm running all these red lights'

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A driver in Fontana experienced some scary moments and called police after her car wouldn't brake.

The incident happened on Sunday, according to the Fontana Police Department.

The driver, named Alexis, told Eyewitness News she had just gotten gas and was ready to get on the freeway but her car wouldn't stop.

In a audio recording of the 911 call, the driver is heard saying that the car she was in was rolling and wouldn't stop.

"I'm in a 1947 Chevy Suburban and I can't brake or nothing. I'm running all these red lights and I don't know what to do!" she says in the recording.

Once she called, the dispatcher guided her through the situation and stayed on the phone with her until a police officer arrived to help.

According to the department, the officer was able to get in front of the vintage car to try and stop it.

"He went in front of me and he braked and he told me hold on. I was in the car with my dog, mind you... So I'm holding on to the steering wheel, and I'm holding her... and just boom, I hit into him really, really hard."

The officer stopped her before the car hit a construction area with heavy traffic.

Alexis said she was shocked and the first thing the officer did when he got out of the car was give her a hug.

"I was shaking real bad and he's like 'Are you fine?" and I was like, 'Yes I don't need medical attention. Are you fine? I hit you!'"

"I felt so bad. I was so heartbroken. It was really terrifying," she added.

In the end, the car sustained some damage but nobody was injured.

Fontana police praised the quick work of everyone involved.